Former MDC guard once tried for excessive force found dead in Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former MDC guard who lost his job after claims of excessive force has been found dead in Colorado. The Albuquerque Journal reports Eric Allen and his wife, Yong Allen, were found dead last month on the side of a highway in Montezuma County.

Sheriff Steven Nowlin says his deputies were called to the site along Highway 160 where they found the couple. The sheriff says Eric was shot in the head but Yong had no signs of trauma and investigators are waiting on a forensic exam for the cause of death.

Allen made headlines in 2017 when he was charged with excessive use of force involving two inmates. A jury could not agree on a verdict so he was never convicted. The county did settle three use of force lawsuits involving Eric.