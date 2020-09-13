For most Americans, extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to run out this week

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic is set to end.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had $44 billion to cover six weeks of additional jobless aid starting Aug. 1, so unemployed workers won’t receive any more after this past week.

FEMA emphasized that all eligible recipients will get the $300 boost to cover six weeks, a period that ended Sept. 5.

In most states, people who receive unemployment benefits would receive their final checks with the additional money later this week.

Trump created the program after a $600-a-week benefit adopted by Congress expired. The federal government initially did not have an estimate of how long the money would last, but six weeks is in line with what experts expected.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on a new coronavirus relief package that would include an extension of the unemployment supplement.

Some states had technical obstacles that have delayed the additional payments, and the federal government is still in the process of approving other states’ plans to distribute the money. Eligible workers who have not yet received the $300-a-week supplement or have received less than six weeks’ worth, will receive payments for their full share, according to FEMA. After that, the fund will be dry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.