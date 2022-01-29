LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect following a car-crash spree involving a motorist traveling the wrong way on the city’s busy roads. The incident took place around 1 p.m. on Friday. Police said they received multiple reports related to the wrong-way driver, who had “crashed into several cars.”

Footage of the wrong-way driver, shared to Twitter by another motorist, shows vehicles on the 215 Beltway pulling to the side of the road as the driver approaches.

“Anybody in Vegas have an idea what’s going on with this police chase?” asked Brian Ahuja, the motorist who shared the video. “Car was driving the wrong way along the 215 in Summerlin.”

Officials later learned the incident began near the intersection of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road, and continued on the southbound portion of 215, where officers were eventually able to stop the driver. He was driving a bronze four-door station wagon, police said.

“This investigation involves multiple victims, in multiple vehicles, in various locations,” the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a tweet.

Police also said the driver nearly hit pedestrians during the incident. Miraculously, no injures had been reported by the time the 215 reopened at around 4 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.