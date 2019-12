ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deadly flu cases are on the rise across the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season. Twenty-nine cases are from New Mexico.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health show a more than 2% increase in flu activity over the last month. Overall, 2.6 million people have been infected nationwide.