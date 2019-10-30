Closings & Delays
Florida petitions circulate to cancel class the day after Halloween

On Thursday, costumed children will be making their way from door to door for candy but many students say the real treat would be having Friday off.

A petition is making its way across the state of Flordia calling for school districts to cancel classes this Friday the day after Halloween. Numerous petitions from districts throughout the Sunshine State are popping up on Change.org with some gaining as many as 19,000 signatures.

One write up says it’s best for both students and teachers to have a day off after a night of Halloween fun. Noting a combination of too much candy and trick-or-treating could affect the learning environment in class.

