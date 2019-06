A man is behind bars and accused of slapping his sleeping girlfriend with a cheeseburger.

Florida deputies say 30-year-old Jamison Jones bopped his girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger while she slept. Once she woke up she said he continues to hit her with the cheeseburger, pull her hair and kick her down the stairs.

When deputies arrived, they found the girlfriend covered in food particles. Jones has been charged with battery.