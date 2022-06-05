(KRQE) – There was another mass shooting in Texas overnight Friday at a graduation party in El Paso. The Socorro Police department says five people were injured with two in critical condition.
All of the victims appear to be between 15 and 19 years old. Police say there were roughly 50 people at the party.
Officers say they do have a person in custody. this is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.