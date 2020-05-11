First Georgia COVID-19 death earlier than expected

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New data released by the Georgia Department of Health shows that the first reported death in the state came on March 5 — that’s a week earlier than the first reported date back on March 12. That’s when a 67-year-old man died at Wellstar Kennestone with COVID-19 complications.
To put things into perspective, the first cases reported in Georgia were on Monday, March 2, so the death comes just three days after the first supposed known cases entered Georgia.
That case — was a traveler who had recently returned from Italy.
