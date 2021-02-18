FEMA warns of fake phone number for Texas winter storm hotel stays

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is warning of a fake phone number being shared for Texans looking to get hotel costs covered.

Inaccurate posts floating around the internet and social media encourage people needing a warm place to stay to call an 800 number and provide personal information including your address, social security number, and income.

“This is a scam,” FEMA said.

FEMA said the best information on legitimate sources of help will come from local officials and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

A TDEM spokesperson also confirmed the post’s inaccuracy.

Texans looking for a warming shelter can visit tdem.texas.gov/warm.

Texans seeking city information can call 311, and rural Texans can call 211, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

FEMA is supplying generators and fuel to support hospitals and water facilities, as well as 729,000 liters of water and more than 50,000 cotton blankets, according to the agency. FEMA staff from out of state are slated to arrive in Texas today.