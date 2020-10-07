FBI offering $10K reward for information on double homicide

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a double murder on the Navajo Nation. The bodies of brothers Matthew and Phillip Reagan were found in March in the community of Sawmill, Arizona. The FBI says two Ohio men were traveling to California and it appears they got stuck and may have been murdered while trying to get help.
