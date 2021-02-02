FBI agent gunned down near Miami worked in Albuquerque for short time

NATIONAL (KRQE) – A shootout in south Florida Tuesday morning ended with two FBI agents dead. The agents went to a Fort Lauderdale apartment to serve a search warrant in a child exploitation case when the suspect opened fire.

The FBI identified those killed as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger who worked out of the Albuquerque field office from 2006 to 2010. Afterward, officers with Miami Police held a vigil outside their department. The suspect was also killed. Three other agents were injured, with two hospitalized and in stable condition.

