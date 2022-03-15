FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop March 11 resulted in a deputy and his K9 partner finding nearly $4 million in meth in the truck’s gas tank.

Sgt. Randy Thumann pulled over a silver Ford F-150 on Interstate 10 and noticed “many indicators of narcotics trafficking” after talking to the driver, according to a news release. The sheriff stated Sgt. Thumann then got approval to search the truck and used his K9 partner Kolt to sweep it.

The dog alerted Sgt. Thumann “to the presence of illegal narcotics,” which led the deputy to discover a large amount of meth hidden in a compartment in the gas tank. The sheriff estimates the concealed stash at approximately 211 pounds with a street value of $3.8 million.

Deputies said they arrested the 49-year-old driver, Marcial Ramirez from Del Rio, for felony possession and took the suspect to jail.