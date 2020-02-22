Fatal bus crash in Southern California leaves 3 Dead, 18 Hospitalized

PALA MESA, CA (KFMB) – Three people are dead and several others were injured after a bus rolled over several times and crashed into an embankment in Pala Mesa, California on Saturday.

North County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Stephen Abbott said the bus rollover appeared to be a solo vehicle accident. He said at least 21 people were injured, 18 of the injured were taken to local hospitals and three died at the scene. However, one body remained inside the bus.

The Fire Chief said it is going to take some heavy rescue type of operation in order to move the bus in position that will allow the coroner and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to remove the body. The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 15 south of Highway 76 in Pala Mesa.

Fire Chief Abbott said given the weather conditions, the slope and the terrain added to the accident. He said thankfully all of the injured were removed from the scene within 30-minutes of emergency responders’ arrival.

According to the North County Fire Protection District Fire Chief all of the people that were on the bus have been accounted for.