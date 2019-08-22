Fast-food chains feud over who has the best chicken sandwich

(KRQE)- A chicken sandwich war has been abuzz on Twitter and now Wendy’s has entered the sandwich fray with some saucy remarks.

The bizarre feud started Monday with Popeye’s taking a jab at Chick-fil-A with the Atlanta-based fast-food chain claiming to be the originator of the chicken sandwich. The simple sandwich, just a bun, chicken, and pickles, is now causing other chain challengers to boast their version as the best.

After Popeye’s commented on Chick-Fil-A’s post, Wendy’s took a turn touting its version as the best and that the other contenders were fighting over second place. Popeye’s was quick to fire back saying Wendy’s was thirsty after eating a biscuit from the Louisiana kitchen.

Plenty of Twitter users have fueled the fire with consumers tagging the restaurants in sandwich photos, egging on the competition.