Family who lost dog reunited years later

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – Four years ago, a family lost their dog, but this Christmas came with a miracle.

A boxer named Oscar escaped through an open gate and the Reveles family thought they would never see their dog again. They searched for him for a long time, but eventually gave up and mourned his loss. But evidently, Oscar felt the same way about his owners and returned home.

“It took him about a second to kind of just look at me and start wagging his tail, and then he licked my hand and he was ready to come home,” said Gustavo Reveles, Oscar’s owner.

They don’t know where he was all those years, but he was found with a new collar and was well fed. This leads the family to believe someone was caring for him this whole time.