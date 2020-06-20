Family says human remains found in Killeen field are Gregory Wedel-Morales

KILLEEN/FORT HOOD, Texas – The mother of Gregory Wedel-Morales says Ft. Hood investigators told her that human remains found Friday morning belong to her son.

Kim Wedel told FOX44 News Saturday afternoon that investigators first called her Friday to say that it was possible Morales had been found after receiving a tip.

The tip indicated a body was found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit met with members of Ft. Hood CID at the location. Ft. Hood CID contacted a Texas Parks and Wildlife K-9 for assistance in searching the field.

During the K-9 search, skeletal remains were found and a crime scene established.

At approximately 11:10 AM, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of death. An autopsy has been ordered.

Pvt. Morales disappeared from Ft. Hood almost a year ago. Just last week, the reward for information leading to his discovery was increased to $25,000.

When the remains were first discovered, there were some who believed the remains belong to missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared from the post on April 22.

Fort Hood officials stated they had no credible information this investigation is connected to her disappearance.

“Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are aware of this recovery and are working very closely with the Killeen Police Department concerning this ongoing investigation. At this point, we have no evidence or credible information that this is related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of PFC Vanessa Guillen. The Killeen Police Department is currently the lead in that matter. No information will be released until a positive identification and next of kin have been notified,” said Chris Grey, US Army Criminal Investigation Command Spokesperson.“ – Chris Grey, Spokesperson of U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

The Killeen Police Department would like to thank the Ft. Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for the assistance they have provided with this investigation.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit continue to investigate this case.

They are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Sources: Killeen Police Department, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command