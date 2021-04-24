Family of Andrew Brown Jr. holds press briefing in Elizabeth City, local NAACP chapter calls for Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s resignation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The family of Andrew Brown Jr. along with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II held a press briefing Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

Rev. Barber is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

Brown’s family was joined by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and Pasquotank County NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers.

42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

During the press conference, Rivers asked for the resignation of Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten for having not released the body camera footage of the incident.

In Elizabeth City tonight as calls increase for the release of body camera video in the death of Andrew Brown on Wednesday morning. We’re awaiting a press conference at 3 from religious leaders and other family members. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/B4yiWOWkLn — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 24, 2021

Witnesses say Brown was shot as he was driving away.

On Friday, Sheriff Wooten told 10 On Your Side seven deputies are on administrative leave following the shooting.

Another three deputies have resigned since Wednesday, he added. One of them was nearing retirement. Those three deputies were not directly involved in the shooting.

They’re calling for the release of all body camera video saying it was an “unjustifiable shooting”. Says they are going to seek and find justice. @WAVY_News — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 24, 2021

The sheriff said the body camera video could be released within the next couple of days. The release of the body camera footage requires a court order, under North Carolina law.

City Council voted unanimously during the meeting to petition the Pasquotank County sheriff to release the body camera video. If the request is denied, the city attorney is directed to go to a superior court to request an order for release.

WAVY has also joined a media coalition to petition the court in Pasquotank to release the video.

During the press briefing Saturday, Sheriff Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg released a recorded video on social media stating they have asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation whether releasing the video would interfere and undermine their investigation of the incident.

“Because we want transparency, we want the body camera footage made public,” said Wooten.

“Some people have falsely claimed that my office has the power to do so. That is not true. Only a judge can release the video.”

Once Sheriff Wooten said they have the confirmation from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, they would then file a motion in court “hopefully” Monday to have the footage released.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office have also asked the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to appoint an outside sheriff’s office to conduct an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in the incident. This in addition to the investigation from the FBI and the local district attorney’s office.

Chief Deputy Fogg said the focused of the internal review is to see if there needs to be disciplinary actions taken following the incident.

“We will fully cooperate with the work of the outside investigator.”

At the end of the video, Sheriff Wooten addressed community members saying he understands their frustration, however, Wooten said they are following a process that ensures fairness for everyone involved.

“We ask for your patience and your support as we work to do the right thing.”