Facing the history of housing discrimination

(CBS Newspath) – The White House said this week it supports the study of reparation for Black Americans. The typical white household has about ten times the accumulated wealth of the typical Black household. In Congress, bill HR40 would examine the history of slavery and discriminatory government policies and suggest ways to address inequality.

Many scholars say is the root of the racial wealth gap. It’s not entirely in slavery or some century-old wrong but in the modern suburbs and touches “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil’s family history.

In 1953, Tony’s grandfather, Rudy Dokoupil, became a homeowner, moving his grandmother and three kids including Tony’s dad out of a tiny apartment in Manhattan and into a new house in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, one of America’s growing suburbs. After World War II, millions of families made a similar move.

Bob Giangeruso is the mayor of Lyndhurst and a lifelong resident. “We had great childhoods here. It’s priceless,” Giangeruso said.

“One of the best places you could ever imagine to grow up,” said Joe Cofone, a retired police officer, and an unofficial town historian. America’s suburbs have another story, less often told, about who was able to buy these homes and benefit from that boomtime economy and who was not.

“It is not accidental and it is not just a question of bad attitudes. It’s a question about inequitable rules,” said Dave Troutt, a law professor at Rutgers University, Newark.

From the 1930s to the 1960s, the major federal programs that developed the suburbs and guaranteed mortgages were for whites only, first as a matter of policy, and later in practice. ‘Redlining,’ for example, is a term that comes from the 1940s-era maps, adopted by the Federal Housing Authority. The green, blue and yellow areas were typically eligible for government-backed loans and investment. The red areas were not, leaving them starved for resources.

Some homes had wells spoiled by typhoid. Some did not have gas or utilities going to properties and some were divided off by a railroad line or an elevated train.

“In fact, you can multiply those findings across the country. Those who were fortunate enough to enjoy the largess of this government were able to see benefits accrue over generations, which they could then share with their children and their grandchildren. And so to be left out of that process of household wealth accumulation has been devastating for Black families,” said Troutt.

By 1950, about half the new home purchases in America were made with government-backed loans. But 98% of them went to white buyers and among veterans, like Tony’s grandfather; In the lucrative New York/New Jersey area, it was more than 99%. It’s an uncomfortable fact that families are only just beginning to face. But a lot of people, like Lee Porter, were personally, physically aware that racist policies prevented Black families from moving into highly-desired neighborhoods.

At 94-years-old, Porter still runs the Fair Housing Council of Bergen County. She’s been in the neighborhood since the 1960s when she and her husband were blocked from buying homes they could afford. But Black families who couldn’t own those nicer homes, have not been able to build the same wealth over time.

Many Americans are only just now coming to terms with how big a role our federal government had in enforcing discrimination. The question now is what are we going to do about it? “You know, that’s a good question. I don’t have the answer to that, Tony, I wish I did,” said Cofone.