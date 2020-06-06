Facebook removes nearly 200 accounts tied to hate groups

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by a global slowdown in the digital advertising market due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook says it has removed nearly 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups planning to rally members to show up at protests over police killings of black people _ in some cases with weapons.

The Facebook and Instagram users were associated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two racist groups already banned on Facebook.

Facebook officials said Friday the platform was already planning to remove the accounts for violating its ban on hate groups but decided to act when the groups attempted to exploit the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.