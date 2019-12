FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The social networking company that was once ranked as “The Best Place to Work” in the United States is now plummeting in ranking.

Glassdoor ranked Facebook as the number one job in America two years ago, but now the company ranks No. 55. This lower ranking is due in part to bad reviews left by employees, saying the job can be political and overwhelming.

Also, recent data privacy scandals have negatively impacted the company’s reputation.