Eunice police investigate early morning deadly shooting, 14-year-old suspect being sought

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old male is being sought in Eunice following a shooting early Sunday on South Second Street where a graduation party was being held, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Two victims, both men, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old male, shot once in the torso, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A second victim, a 30-year-old male, was shot 3 times, once in each hand and once in the leg, police said.

Police said the juvenile suspect had been reported as a missing/runaway since March 30 of this year and is known by police to associate with local gang members and drug dealers, however, this shooting is not believed to be gang-related or drug-related. Additionally, neither of the victims are known to be involved in such activities, police said.