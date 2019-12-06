Breaking News
2 killed, several hospitalized in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/KRQE) — Officials report an active shooter has been confirmed as dead Friday morning after opening fire on several people and killing two at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at 7:48 a.m. that the shooter was dead and that there was no longer an active shooter at the base. The U.S. Navy confirmed that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

An unknown number of people were taken to area hospitals. Baptist Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers says five people were taken to their location in Pensacola.

Six other people were expected at Ascension Sacred Heart according to spokesman Mike Burke. The conditions of the hospitalized individuals are unknown.

Base spokesman Jason Bortz said that both gates are closed and that the base is currently on lockdown. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that the Pensacola Police Department is assisting in the situation.

This is a developing story.

7:48 a.m.- The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead.

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 6, 2019

