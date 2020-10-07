Error forces some unemployed in Colorado to repay benefits

COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado is asking some residents to pay back some of their unemployment benefits. State officials say human error and a rush to implement a new system during the pandemic cause some to be overpaid. Many residents are being told they owe as much as $9,000. State officials say some of the errors were typos by applicants that were never caught, other issues come as a result of a new system that didn’t properly categorize certain jobs. They say because the money was gained through a special federal program, they can’t just simply let the applicants keep the money.

