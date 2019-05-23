Entertainment parks bring in half a billion people worldwide in 2018

HONG KONG – SEPTEMBER 11: Fireworks explode over the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Hong Kong Disneyland at Hong Kong Disneyland September 11, 2005 in Hong Kong. The new theme park is scheduled to have its grand opening September 12. (Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

More than half a billion people visited major theme parks, water parks and museums worldwide in 2018. That’s one in 20 people packing into entertainment parks. Attendance from Asia to the Americas is way up with Disney’s Magic Kingdom holding tight to the top spot on the list. Disney Parks worldwide had more than 157 million visitors, this according to a recent report fromThemed Entertainment Association.

Seaworld Park made an impressive comeback, after years of struggling attendance. In the U.S. alone, the number of park visitors increased with more than six million people heading to Disney, Universal, and Seaworld.