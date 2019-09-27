El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall to reopen in November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall, where 22 were killed during a mass shooting on Aug. 3, will reopen in November, the company said.

The store will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 6 as plans for a permanent memorial are finalized, the company said in a statement.

“Construction work on the Cielo Vista Walmart is progressing smoothly and we are currently working toward re-opening the store on Wednesday, Nov. 6,” the statement said. “Our associates will be completing their temporary store assignments over the next few weeks and returning to the Cielo Vista location in early October to help prepare their store to serve the community again.

“Additionally, we are finalizing design plans for a permanent memorial on-site that will honor the victims and convey a message of unity. We look forward to sharing additional details about the store’s re-opening and construction of the memorial in the coming weeks.”

Police said Patrick Crusius, 21, confessed to the shooting and claimed he was targeting “Mexicans,” when he shot and killed 22 people and injured 25 more. He is facing capital murder charges in both state and federal court.