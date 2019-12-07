El Paso Walmart employee uses decorations to pay tribute to victims

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – A former Cielo Vista Walmart employee is paying tribute this holiday season to the victims of the El Paso mass shooting.

The Olguin family started decorating their house back in October, all in an effort to bring a little light to the community. There are 22 angels on the side of the house, 22 candy canes, and 22 Christmas trees, all in honor of the 22 lives lost back in August.

“Real proud of the management team at 2201, acting so brave in a situation like this. So again, this is something we also wanted to do for them as well,” Tony Olguin said.

The Olguin family says it took a lot of trial and error to light up their home but they hope it brings a bit of joy to El Paso this holiday season.