El Paso residents prepare for President Trump’s arrival

EL PASO, TX (KRQE)- President Donald Trump is traveling Wednesday to meet with police and victims following mass shootings this weekend and in two U.S. cities.

He stopped first in Dayton, Ohio and is expected to be in El Paso, Texas later Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 is live in El Paso with a look at what people are saying about the visit.

Balloons, flowers, and candles line the path where a memorial has been created outside of the Walmart where 22 people who were gunned down Saturday. Authorities say two dozen more people were injured int he shooting at the store in El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall.

President Donald Trump is planning to speak with some of those victims when he arrives Wednesday afternoon. Several people discussed how they felt about the president’s visit.

“It’s not about him. It’s about the 20 families that have lost a loved one. It’s about us. It’s about El Paso. He doesn’t understand what El Paso means to all of us,” said Alma Guevarra who lives in the city.

“I’m not too excited about him coming. I feel his words have incited this violence,” said resident Ericka Pacheco.

The president disputes that and blames the shootings on “sick people, people that are mentally ill”. Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland is also expected to be in the city for an event at Washington Park.