EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are looking the driver and possible occupants of a 2000 Black Lincoln LS who fled after allegedly causing a fatal accident in Northeast El Paso on Sunday night.

Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating the crash and is asking the public for information about the driver or passengers of the Lincoln to call the non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400 or to call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477).

On Monday afternoon, police released additional details of what happened in the crash.

A one-year-old baby, five-year-old child and six-year-old child were killed in the crash, according to the El Paso Police Department.

A two-year-old male and a 13-year-old female who was carrying the one-year-old baby were transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that 28-year-old Juan Angel Loera was traveling westbound on Titanic Avenue in a Ford Expedition. He stopped at the intersection of Titanic and Howard Street before making a left turn at the intersection.

An unknown driver in a 2000 Black Lincoln LS traveling eastbound on Titanic at a high-speed rate struck the SUV as it was making the turn.

The impact pushed the Expedition into a rock wall. The Lincoln came to a stop after colliding with an electrical service pole. Two occupants, possibly three from the Lincoln, immediately fled the scene on foot.

Loera and 29-year-old Raquel Angeles, who was in the front passenger seat, sustained minor injuries.

Contributing factors in this collision are alcohol, failure to yield the right of way, no seatbelts on behalf of Loera and speed on behalf on the unknown driver.

Police officials called the scene “tragic,” and said the scene was extraordinarily difficult.

EARLIER:

The El Paso Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that three young children died in Sunday night’s crash in Northeast El Paso.

Officials said that two other children inside the car from the same family were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

