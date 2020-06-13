El Paso County Sheriff requesting public’s help in finding missing juvenile

News Alert
EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing juvenile.

Mya Nailah McClellan, 16, was last seen on June 10 at her residence before borrowing her mother’s vehicle to pick up some food. The vehicle is a four-door silver BMW 328i. McClellan is 5’10” tall, approximately 190 lbs. with shoulder-length black and blonde hair, has brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing green shorts, a white tank top and pink sandals.

McClellan has a tattoo that says “Live, Laugh, Love” on her chest, a Buddha tattoo on her left forearm, a flower tattoo on her left hand, a Joker with a skull face tattoo on her right forearm, and a flower tattoo on her right thigh. It is believed she may have traveled to Dallas without her mother’s consent.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 or (915) 538-2185 or 911.

