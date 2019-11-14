El Paso Border Patrol arrests two convicted killers trying to enter US

by: KRQE Media

Jose Murillo-Rodriguez

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – For the second time in two days, El Paso Border Patrol agents caught a convicted killer as he was trying to illegally enter the U.S.

Jose Murillo-Rodriguez, 46, was arrested last Friday.

In December 1992, Murillo-Rodriguez was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Cook County, Illinois after being convicted of two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder. His removal from the U.S. was ordered in 2010.

Murillo-Rodriguez is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility where he will await prosecution.

Another killer was found trying to enter on Thursday.

