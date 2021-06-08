El Magifico Maestro: 7-year-old El Paso boy shocks social media with musical talent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Samuel Ceijas has started to gain local attention through social media at only 7-years-old. This came after his second debut on Instagram’s Fitfam El Paso, playing on the grand piano in the historic Paso De Notre Hotel.

“Everyone started telling me that I needed to be on Instagram,” Samuel told KTSM 9 News.

“I just wanted everyone to see him so since he had been on Fitfam before,” said Alonso Ceijas, Samuel’s father. “It was actually more productive this time since there was a handle that they were able to tag.”

Samuel was introduced to music at a young age by his parents, who are both musicians.

“The first time that we really saw an interest, he must have been 6 or 7 months old,” said Bianca Ceijas, Samuel’s mother. “It wasn’t just some random banging by a baby — we could really see and hear something more.”

Now nearing the end of the COVID-19 lockdown, Samuel has started mastering the piano, though he has yet to learn to read music.

“I have a really good ear of hearing for the music,” Samuel said.

“No he doesn’t know how to read, it’s all 100-percent ear,” Bianca explained. “He’s just a sponge, absorbing all sorts of things.”

Samuel told KTSM that he hopes that, with time, he can learn to read music, the guitar, and level up his expertise as a pianist.

To follow Samuel’s musical journey visit his Instagram account @Samcanplayit or Facebook.