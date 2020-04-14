Economic Impact Payments to arrive via direct deposit Wednesday

President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a conference call with banks on efforts to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Monday the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS said that tens of millions of Americans can expect their Economic Impact Payments via direct deposit by Wednesday, April 15. These payments are being automatically issued to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who received a refund using direct deposit.

This week, the IRS will launch a separate online application, “Get My Payment”. This FREE app allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information so they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to getting mailed checks which will start being distributed before the end of April. “Get My Payment” will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.

Treasury expects a large majority of eligible Americans will receive Economic Impact Payments within the next two weeks. The Treasury also says that non-filers can get their payment faster by using the ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info’ web portal and entering their bank account information. Also, eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 will be automatically sent their economic impact payments, primarily electronically.

The IRS will send you a mailed letter to the most current address they have on file approximately 15 days after it sends your payment.