NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe lawyer that allegedly masterminded the scheme to have the vice president overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election is asking a California judge to postpone his disbarment proceedings.

John Eastman’s lawyer said in light of former President Trump’s most recent indictment concerning his actions after losing the 2020 election and the possibility his client could be charged in connection to the alleged crimes, his potential disbarment should be delayed until that case is settled.

Eastman is believed to be one of the unnamed co-conspirators. He’s facing 11 disciplinary charges for allegedly engaging in the fake electors scheme and could lose his license to practice law.