DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Plans for a combined police and fire station in Durango will not be moving forward. The city initially wanted a joint station at the current River City Hall site but has now determined those plans are not feasible.

The city manager says the site is too small to build a cost-effective joint station that doesn’t interfere with other amenities in the area. However, the fire district believes the site is the best option for a new, solo fire station.

City councilors and the fire district are expected to get an update on the project at a joint meeting this Saturday.