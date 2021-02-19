Durango’s business ‘bump-out’ program returns next month

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Business ‘bump-outs‘ are returning to Durango. As a COVID safety measure, the city is allowing restaurants and other downtown businesses to expand operations onto the street adjacent to them, helping cut down on the number of customers inside. The first phase of bump-outs will be installed on March 15 and will be up through November 1.

“The Bump-Out program implemented by the city last year was highly successful. More than 80% of businesses supported bringing the program back in 2021,” Business Improvement District Executive Director Tim Walsworth said in a news release. “Improvements to the program this year will make the spaces safer, more visually appealing and accessible to everyone.”

According to the same news release, city staff, business district, and downtown businesses are using a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation to purchase various improvement items like concrete planters, bike racks, and road markings.