DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango is looking for feedback on how to make downtown friendlier for pedestrians. During the pandemic, the city let businesses use “bump-outs” to expand their operations onto the street and limit their capacity inside.

The city has launched a survey asking whether that program should continue and what improvements residents would like to see. It also asks whether the city should focus on improving pedestrian access or parking.