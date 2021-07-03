Durango & Silverton Railroad tops USA Today contest

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad was announced the #1 Best Scenic Train Ride in a USA Today contest on Wednesday. The railroad was picked as a nominee by a panel of experts, along with editors from 10Best – a division of USA Today.

According to a press release, 10Best readers were able to cast their ballots online during four weeks of voting. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad won the contest in 2020. Cumbres and Toltec came in second place this year.

