Durango & Silverton Railroad receives $1.9M to upgrade bridge

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will be getting a major upgrade. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.9 million to the railroad. The funding will help build a replacement bridge over the Animas River between Durango and Silverton. Also receiving funding is the city of Trinidad.

“I frequently hear from Coloradans from across our state concerned with improving our roads, highways, railways, and other infrastructure,” said Colorado Senator Cory Gardner in a news release. “These grants are exciting news and will help support our local communities. I’m pleased the Department of Transportation continues to recognize transportation needs in Colorado, and I will continue to work with communities across our state to support their infrastructure priorities at the federal level.”

According to the same news release the following projects will receive funding:

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad – $1,945,019 to build a replacement bridge over the Animas River between Durango and Silverton.

The city of Trinidad – $548,000 to explore a future intercity passenger rail corridor between Pueblo and Fort Collins.

It’s unclear when the project will be finished.

