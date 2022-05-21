DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sunday is the last day to give feedback on the city of Durango’s downtown next step project. The program aims to decide the future of downtown between 5th and 14th streets.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: UNM offers suggestions for parents during baby formula shortage
- Albuquerque: Cheech and Chong visit dispensaries in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho
- Trending: First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 19 de Mayo 2022
The city has provided four design options that include more space for pedestrians, maximizing business space, and making downtown generally more accessible. The city says previous responses expressed concern over parking space, snow removal, the need for more landscaping, and slowing traffic down.
The public can leave a comment on the city’s website.