DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sunday is the last day to give feedback on the city of Durango’s downtown next step project. The program aims to decide the future of downtown between 5th and 14th streets.

The city has provided four design options that include more space for pedestrians, maximizing business space, and making downtown generally more accessible. The city says previous responses expressed concern over parking space, snow removal, the need for more landscaping, and slowing traffic down.

The public can leave a comment on the city’s website.