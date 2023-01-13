(KRQE) — Durango police have released their crime statistics for 2022. The rates are falling, according to the report.

The department said they’ve seen a decrease in crime rates in almost all categories including property crimes.

Crimes like murder, rape, or robbery were down 11%. While crime rates were down, overall citations were up about 40% from 2021.

Traffic stops were also up 107% during this same period, according to the department.