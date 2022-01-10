Durango Police Dept. limiting some non-emergency services

The Animas River winds through the town of Durango in southwestern Colorado | Adobe Stock

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The increase in COVID-19 cases has also led to the Durango Polic Department limiting non-emergency services. Patrol officers will still respond to all calls but civilian employees will work remotely for the time being. This will limit the availability of some services and building hours.

According to a news release from the city, the following are the limited services:

Patrol officers will still respond to all calls for service but calls may be handled via phone instead of in-person depending on the incident. Citizens are encouraged to report non-emergency incidents online when possible.

Records/lobby: Lobby hours are reduced to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The business phone will still be answered 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Property release will be by appointment only — call 970-375-4748 to make an appointment.

Other administrative services: The city says if no one answers the phone during business hours leave a message; you will receive a call back as soon as possible.

For more information, visit durangogov.org/civicalerts.