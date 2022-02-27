DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango is looking for feedback on plans to the streetscape and create public spaces downtown. The survey looks at four different plans with different features for each plan.

The city says it wants to support and grow local businesses while making the area more walkable and bikeable as well as ensuring flexibility for the area over the coming years. Participants are asked to rate each project and to give feedback on which streetscape elements they liked the best.