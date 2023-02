Purgatory Resort near Durango, CO on Jan. 17, 2023 | Image Courtesy: Isaac Dean, Purgatory Resort

(KRQE) — Durango wants to make it easier for plows to clear snow off city streets. It’ll involve where residents are allowed to park during snowy seasons.

The city will start posting temporary “no parking signs” 24 hours prior to scheduled snow removal operations.

Police urge drivers to move their vehicles beforehand, even if they’re buried in snow.

If cars are not moved, drivers may have their cars towed and impounded. Police said those fees and fines could surpass $500.