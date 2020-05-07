Driving through the devastation: Pictures, video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, OGDEN - (ABC4 News) The first wave of active duty airmen from the 388th and reserve airmen from the 419th Fighter wings have returned home after six months in the Middle East.

The deployment started last November, and was the first F-35 Immediate Response Force deployment as well as the second F-35A Lightning II combat deployment. Hill's Airmen supported the United States, Air Force Central Command Mission in the region.