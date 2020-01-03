Dr. Phil’s son selling his unusual $5 million Beverly Hills mansion

(KRQE)- Dr. Phil McGraw’s son, musician Jordan McGraw is selling his quirky Beverly Hills Mansion.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the 69-year old talk show host of “Dr. Phil” purchased the home in 2007 which is currently being used by his son.

The asking price for the property is $5.75 million and is 6,170 square feet, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, the home contains a staircase railing made from fake wooden branches, a black and white checkerboard ceiling in the lobby as well as an art installation that has melted guns and rifles covering much of a wall in the dining room.

Photos of the mansion can be viewed on the website Realtor.com which also features an outdoor kitchen, pool\spa, an cabana.