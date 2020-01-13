Dr. Oz suggests to ‘cancel’ breakfast

(KRQE)- America’s television doctor says the ritual of breakfast as a morning necessity is a sham.

Dr. Mehmet Oz recently told tabloid news site TMZ you don’t need to eat breakfast and that the public’s fixation on it came “an advertising ploy” rather than health needs. Dr. Oz says that our first meal of the day should be when you’re actually hungry and suggests having brunch daily rather than breakfast.

However, an April 2019 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reports that in a study of 6,550 American adults aged 40 to 75 between 1988 and 1994, those who skipped breakfast had an 87% higher risk of having a cardiovascular-related death compared to people who at morning meals daily.