DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango is moving forward with improvements to downtown. The city is in the engineering and design phase for its “Downtown’s Next Steps” project.

They’re looking at making Main Street from 5th to 14th safer by widening the sidewalks, improving transit stops, and extending curbs at intersections. They also want to add flexible space for bistros and festival blocks that can shut down easily for events.

“The project is maintaining the character of downtown as we know it,” says Devin King, multimodal administrator for the City of Durango. Once construction begins, crews will also make utility improvements along Main Street.