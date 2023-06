NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for his handling of sensitive government material. This stems from the classified documents found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The exact details have not yet been released. On Trump’s Truth Social account, he responded to the indictment, calling it the “boxes hoax” and claiming he is an “innocent man.”

