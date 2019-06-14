Dems announce 2020 Democratic debates

WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 13: An exterior view of the White House is shown September 13, 2007 in Washington, DC. U.S. President George W. Bush addressed the nation this evening in a prime time speech on the status of the Iraq war. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The match-ups for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate were announced Friday. The 20 candidates participating the debates were split into two groups of 10, one of which will face off on June 26 and the other group on June 27.

Night One: June 26

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

senator from New Jersey Julián Castro , former housing secretary

, former housing secretary Bill de Blasio , mayor of New York

, mayor of New York John Delaney , former representative from Maryland

, former representative from Maryland Tulsi Gabbard , representative from Hawaii

, representative from Hawaii Jay Inslee , governor of Washington

, governor of Washington Amy Klobuchar , senator from Minnesota

, senator from Minnesota Beto O’Rourke , former representative from Texas

, former representative from Texas Tim Ryan , representative from Ohio

, representative from Ohio Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Night Two: June 27

Michael Bennet , senator from Colorado

, senator from Colorado Joseph R. Biden Jr. , former vice president

, former vice president Pete Buttigieg , mayor of South Bend, Ind.

, mayor of South Bend, Ind. Kirsten Gillibrand , senator from New York

, senator from New York Kamala Harris , senator from California

, senator from California John Hickenlooper , former governor of Colorado

, former governor of Colorado Bernie Sanders , senator from Vermont

, senator from Vermont Eric Swalwell , representative from California

, representative from California Marianne Williamson , self-help author

, self-help author Andrew Yang, former tech executive

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar Florida failed to qualify for the debate. They did not meet the polling and fund-raising criteria outlined by the Democratic National Committee.

Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debates.