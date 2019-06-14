Dems announce 2020 Democratic debates

The match-ups for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate were announced Friday. The 20 candidates participating the debates were split into two groups of 10, one of which will face off on June 26 and the other group on June 27.
Night One: June 26
- Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
- Julián Castro, former housing secretary
- Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York
- John Delaney, former representative from Maryland
- Tulsi Gabbard, representative from Hawaii
- Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
- Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke, former representative from Texas
- Tim Ryan, representative from Ohio
- Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts
Night Two: June 27
- Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
- Joseph R. Biden Jr., former vice president
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.
- Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
- Kamala Harris, senator from California
- John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
- Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont
- Eric Swalwell, representative from California
- Marianne Williamson, self-help author
- Andrew Yang, former tech executive
Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar Florida failed to qualify for the debate. They did not meet the polling and fund-raising criteria outlined by the Democratic National Committee.
Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debates.