Demonstrators gather in Edinburg to protest for justice in George Floyd murder

EDINBURG, Texas — A peaceful protest in Edinburg on Saturday called for justice for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the organizers, the event was set up to call for justice for the murder of all black people murdered by police.

Additionally, organizers hope to address the “anti blackness [sic] in the valley.”

While organizers rescheduled the event to June 6, people came out on Saturday anyway to show support for the cause.

On Monday, Minnesota native George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee onto his neck.

Since then, protests have erupted across the country as people rally for justice in his honor.